Americans breathe in carcinogenic chemicals found in cars: study

Researchers have found that a source of carcinogenic chemicals is in Americans’ cars – but there may be a way to reduce your risk.

Environmental Science and Technology, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, published a study called “Flame Retardant Exposure in Vehicles Is Influenced by Use in Seat Foam and Temperature” on Tuesday.

The study explains that Americans breathe in chemicals from the flame retardants in their vehicles. The chemicals can cause issues ranging from developmental neurotoxicity to thyroid hormone dysregulation and even cancer.

The types of chemicals found in flame retardants range from polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), which were common in cars until the early 2000s, to alternative brominated flame retardants (BFRs) and organophosphate ester flame retardants (OPEs).

STUDY FINDS EVIDENCE OF MICROPLASTICS IN BRAINS AND OTHER ORGANS

The federal government requires a level of flame retardants in vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mandated the use of flame retardants in the 1970s.

“Flame retardant (FR) chemicals are intentionally used in electronics, furnishings, and building materials to meet flammability standards,” the study explains.

STD RATES SKYROCKET AMONG AMERICANS 55 AND OLDER: CDC

“Most [flame retardants] are used in an additive manner (i.e., not chemically bound), and many are semivolatile, indicating that they can be present in both the gas phase and partially in the condensed phase (e.g., particles and surfaces), depending on environmental conditions.”

Americans who drive professionally or face long commutes may be at a higher risk of harm from the chemicals.

“These findings highlight that commuters are likely to be exposed to [flame retardants], especially those with longer commutes or those who drive vehicles full time as part of their employment,” the paper read.

“In addition, children, who breathe a greater amount of air per kg body weight compared to adults, would also be at risk of greater exposures for equivalent commuting times.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Drivers and passengers in warmer states may face a greater risk of breathing in the flame retardant chemicals. But rolling down car windows, turning off the AC and parking in covered garages may help reduce exposure to the dangerous chemicals, researchers say.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Increasing ventilation by opening vehicle windows and avoiding recirculating interior cabin air may also reduce exposures,” the study said. “However, the greatest reduction in exposure from vehicle air would come from significantly reducing the amount of FRs added to personal vehicles.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health.