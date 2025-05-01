Alzheimer’s, cancer and ALS breakthroughs to know about

Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

– Alzheimer’s brain treatment shows promising results

– Paralyzed man with ALS receives Neuralink implant

– Alternative cancer treatment could replace chemo and surgery

MORE IN HEALTH

LIFE-THREATENING – Abortion pill found to have “severe adverse effects” for 1 in 10 women, study finds. Continue reading…

‘SOUL DOG’ – Woman says her cockapoo detected her breast cancer before doctors did. Continue reading…

SUMMER SKINCARE – Save on sunscreens, moisturizers and self-tanners. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION