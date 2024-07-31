Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s risk is higher for people with body fat in two specific areas

Excess fat in certain areas of the human body could make people more prone to neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, a new study suggests.

The study, published in the journal Neurology — the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology — linked higher levels of body fat in the arms and belly with a greater chance of developing these conditions.

In another key finding, people who have more muscle strength were at lower risk of developing these diseases.

HIDDEN BELLY FAT COULD SIGNAL ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE RISK 15 YEARS BEFORE SYMPTOMS SHOW UP, STUDY FINDS

“Overall, the key takeaway message from our study finding is that body composition and cardiovascular diseases may be potential targets for preventing neurodegenerative diseases,” said lead study author Shishi Xu, a clinician in the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism at West China Hospital of Sichuan University, in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The study group that had higher levels of belly fat had a 13% greater chance of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s compared to those with lower levels, the researchers found.

Participants with higher levels of arm fat had an 18% higher risk.

Those with high muscle strength were 26% less likely to develop these types of diseases than those with low levels of strength, according to Xu.

BOOST BRAIN HEALTH AND SLOW MENTAL AGING WITH 10 INTRIGUING TIPS FROM LONGEVITY EXPERTS

Cardiovascular disease risk plays a role, too, she said.

“If you are exposed to adverse body composition patterns, such as belly fat, you will have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, which significantly increases your risk of future neurodegenerative diseases,” Xu said.

“On contrast, actively preventing CVDs at an early stage after exposure to adverse body composition patterns may decrease your future risk of neurodegenerative diseases by 10.7% to 35.3%.”

Dr. James Galvin, director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Health System, was not involved in the study, but said the findings did not surprise him.

“Body composition and cardiovascular diseases may be potential targets for preventing neurodegenerative diseases.”

“This is consistent with a body of literature suggesting a bidirectional relationship between brain and body,” he told Fox News Digital.

“Loss of muscle mass and strength (sarcopenia) and increase in body fat, particularly visceral fat, are risk factors for cognitive impairment.”

Potential limitations

In observational studies like this one, it can be tough to distinguish between correlation or causation, Xu said.

“Although we have made significant efforts in this study to approach a causal relationship, we acknowledge that residual reverse causation may still bias our findings,” she told Fox News Digital.

Although the study suggests that body composition and cardiovascular diseases may be potential targets for preventing neurodegenerative diseases, Xu noted that more evidence is needed to confirm that these are causal risk factors.

FASTING COULD REDUCE SIGNS OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE, STUDIES SUGGEST: ‘PROFOUND EFFECTS’

Galvin noted that another major limitation of the study was the lack of diversity in the sample.

“This is unfortunate, as obesity is an important risk factor in many minoritized populations, and our own research has demonstrated that physical frailty is an important mediator of cognitive decline in African American older adults,” he said.

Recommended lifestyle changes

Based on the findings, the researchers said, taking steps to achieve healthier body composition — such as reducing belly and arm fat while promoting healthy muscle development — may be more effective for preventing neurological diseases than general weight control.

“Lifestyle modifications like engaging in resistance training, reducing sedentary behavior and adhering to a balanced diet can be effective in reducing abdominal fat as well as enhancing muscle strength, which may potentially offer greater neuroprotective benefits than weight-focused anti-obesity medications,” Xu said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The researchers also stated that early management of cardiovascular diseases may reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

The quality or distribution of muscle and fat, rather than the absolute weight, may be more important for your health, according to Xu.

“In recent years, due to the widespread use and even abuse of weight-loss drugs, people have become overly concerned with overall weight and often overlook the key role of different body components,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Muscle strength is often overlooked, the researcher noted.

“Our current study findings highlight that enhancing muscle strength is important and may potentially offer neuroprotective benefits,” she said.

“Therefore, maintaining a healthy lifestyle and enhancing your muscle strength are crucial.”

Galvin agreed, recommending that people should focus on reducing body fat while maintaining skeletal muscle by adding resistance and flexibility training and changing nutrition patterns.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

Added the doctor, “As we learn more about the impact of lifestyle on brain health and risk of disease, it is increasingly evident that there are many ways to build a better brain as we age.”