Alabama surpasses 2,000 coronavirus hospitalizations for first time

The number of people currently hospitalized in Alabama due to the novel coronavirus surpassed 2,000 on Monday, marking the first time this has occurred since the virus was first identified in the state.

Hospitalizations on Monday reached 2,079, up from 1,916 the day before. Hospitalizations in the state have been steadily increasing since October, state health data shows.

To date, more than 20,000 Alabamians have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Cases have also been increasing in the state, with a total of 276,665 cases reported to date.

The news comes as the U.S. last week reached a grim milestone when more than 100,000 patients were hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak began in early 2020.

Across the nation, health systems have warned about nearing or reaching full capacity due to the novel coronavirus, with the Mayo Clinic going so far as to set up emergency room beds in the ambulance garage.

Rhode Island opened a field hospital in Cranston, while New York is looking to expand capacity and North Texas just crossed the governor’s limit. Elsewhere residents brace for another lockdown as testing positivity rates increase.

