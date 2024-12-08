Adding laughter to your life can boost health and healing, experts say

Wonder why you feel better after a good laugh?

There’s reliable evidence that laughter improves various aspects of mental, emotional and physical health.

If you’re experiencing stress, pain or challenges to your immune system, finding ways to incorporate laughter into your daily life could be an effective remedy.

DO WOMEN NEED MORE SLEEP THAN MEN? HERE’S WHAT EXPERTS THINK

Health experts say humor and giggles can be good medicine — and that’s no joke.

Why laughter matters

Simple and actionable steps to add more smiles to your life can make a difference.

“When considering lifestyle changes to improve health, people often overlook the benefits of laughter,” Michael Richardson, M.D., a family physician with Carbon Health in Boston, told Fox News Digital.

“Research shows that laughter can reduce stress, boost the immune system and even help alleviate pain.”

As a primary care doctor, Richardson encourages patients to prioritize joy in their lives; he said laughter is an excellent way to do so.

‘LAUGHTER THERAPY’ IS SHOWN TO REDUCE HEART DISEASE RISK IN BRAZILIAN STUDY: ‘EXCITING TO SEE’

“Just as you may set aside time each week for exercise, it may be worth scheduling moments of laughter in your daily or weekly routine,” the doctor said.

“Making this a regular habit could have a protective effect on overall health.”

How does laughter positively impact the body?

The body is receptive to laughter — here’s how it works.

There are two parts of the nervous system — the sympathetic and the parasympathetic, said Beth Oller, M.D., a family physician with Rooks County Health Center in Stockton, Kansas.

The sympathetic nervous system is responsible for fight-or-flight responses, “which are activated all too often in many of us, with all the things to worry about in our world today.”

Over-activation of the sympathetic nervous system can increase the risk of heart disease, cancer, obesity and other illnesses, Oller said.

“On the other hand, our parasympathetic nervous system is the one that calms our body down — and exercise, meditation, deep breathing and laughing can activate this system,” the doctor continued.

“Laughing decreases the stress hormone cortisol, which helps reverse the stress response.”

“Laughter is free, lacks side effects, and has psychological and physical benefits.”

Some early research has found that laughter decreases stress hormones, reduces artery inflammation and increases HDL, which is the “good cholesterol,” said Oller.

“Laughter has been associated with a lower prevalence of cardiovascular disease by increasing blood flow and oxygen intake,” the doctor added. “Laughter promotes vasodilation, which leads to improved blood flow and enhances circulation.”

FATHER OF THE BRIDE FORGETS HIS OWN DAUGHTER IN WEDDING-DAY ‘FUMBLE’

It has also been shown that laughter can help alleviate pain by releasing endorphins, stimulating circulation and relaxing the muscles, Oller added.

Laughing can even add years to your life, the expert noted: “It has been found that regular laughing is associated with reduced all-cause mortality.”

The role of laughter in mental health

The psychological benefits of laughter have been researched for some time, according to Sara Brides, a licensed clinical social worker who treats patients at Novant Health Cancer Institute in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Laughter can reduce stress,” she told Fox News Digital. “Our brains can cope with stress; however, remaining in a stress response for prolonged periods of time is not healthy.”

“One way to increase spontaneous laughter is to intentionally spend time with those you enjoy and who naturally make you laugh.”

When someone laughs — particularly when it’s spontaneous or genuine laughter — endorphins are released, cortisol (the stress hormone) decreases, and dopamine and serotonin (the happy hormones) increase.

“Dopamine is associated with a sense of reward, pleasant sensations and motivation, and serotonin is associated with happiness, decreased depression and anxiety, and learning and motivation,” Brides added.

Lightheartedness and joy can also be a bridge to better social outreach.

“One way to increase spontaneous laughter is to intentionally spend time with those you enjoy and who naturally make you laugh,” Brides said.

Long-term benefits

A quick dose of humor is a good start, but consistent laughter could have the following long-term benefits, according to Mayo Clinic.

Immune system boost

Negative thoughts may manifest into chemical reactions that can affect the body by bringing on more stress, according to the Mayo Clinic, which means laughter could be a remedy for better health.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Improved outlook

Laughter can also make it easier to cope with difficult situations and to reach common ground with others, stated the same source.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Lighter mood

Laughter can help lessen stress, depression and anxiety, and may make you feel happier by boosting your self-esteem, per Mayo Clinic.

Finding ways to add humor

Like many things in life, humor is a skill, said physician Oller in Kansas — and to develop a skill, practice is key.

She suggested surrounding yourself with people who are positive and make you laugh — or finding your own way to humor.

“Simple ways include watching or reading something funny,” the therapist said. “There is now even a practice called laughter yoga, focused on breathing and simulating laughter.”

“Watch shows that make you laugh, and don’t be afraid to laugh out loud. Go to a funny movie or a comedy show,” Oller suggested. “My favorite way to guarantee a lot of laughing out loud is playing funny board games with friends and family.”

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

Brides, the therapist, also stressed the importance of finding ways to insert joy and laughter into life.

“Laughter is free, lacks side effects, and has psychological and physical benefits.”