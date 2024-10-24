A family’s race against time, plus an Alzheimer’s discovery and stroke prevention tips
– A family is selling their dream house to raise funds for their daughter’s life-saving treatment
– New Alzheimer’s research has revealed a “quiet” phase of the disease, before symptoms appear
– Cervical cancer patients could see better outcomes with a new approach to treatment
DOUBLE DOSE? – Doctors weigh in on whether people should get the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time. Continue reading…
STROKE STOPPERS – New guidance shares tips on how to prevent the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. Continue reading…
RUCKING IT – This miliary training exercise has become a popular, low-impact workout. Continue reading…
