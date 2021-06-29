Wisconsin health officials announced 95% of the state’s COVID-19-related deaths since March have occurred in non-fully vaccinated individuals.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services told Fox News of 21 virus-related deaths in fully vaccinated people; “We had 433 – 21 = 412 confirmed and probable COVID-19-associated deaths among non-fully-vaccinated cases. So 95% of deaths during that timeframe were among non-fully-vaccinated cases,” spokesperson Elizabeth Goodsitt wrote in an email.

The news comes as Wisconsin this week reached over half of eligible individuals receiving at least one dose.

Breakthrough cases, or COVID-19 infections cropping up two weeks after the second dose, appear rare; Goodsitt said that, as of June 24, just 1% (1,572) of all probable and confirmed cases since January met the breakthrough definition.

“As you know, the science is clear; vaccines work in the real world. They save lives. And if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected. All three vaccines have been tested and proven to be safe and effective. Take a look at the COVID-19 data and you will see that cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been declining since vaccines were authorized and we started getting shots in arms,” the emailed statement reads.

The latest available state data reports a seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases at 72 cases per day, lows not seen since March 2020. A seven-day average for deaths reports 0 daily fatalities, as of June 27. Wisconsin has administered over 5.57 million doses, and 46.7% of the population has completed a vaccine series.