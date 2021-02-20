94-year-old WWII veteran vaccinated in Florida live on 'Fox & Friends'

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., joined health care workers in Largo, Florida on Thursday as they vaccinated a 94-year-old WWII veteran live on “Fox & Friends.”

Vern Cummings shipped off to the Navy after graduating high school and was a crew member of the USS Indiana during the 1930s and ’40s.

DeSantis explained that as part of an effort to highlight Florida’s vaccine rollout, health care workers are making “house calls” for senior citizens unable to make the trip to a local hospital or vaccine site.

The state began the process early last week with vaccinations for Holocaust survivors, Bay of Pigs veterans, and those that fought in WWII as well as the Korean War.

“We believe today is the day we’re going to hit our 2 millionth senior vaccinated,” DeSantis said from Cummings’ mobile home. “I couldn’t think of a better fella to be able to have that honor.”

When asked about how he feels about receiving the Pfizer vaccine, Cumming said that he was “happy” and did not expect to receive the vaccine so quickly.

“I never thought the government would be sitting in my house watching” Cummings added, prompting laughter from DeSantis.

On Saturday, four World War II veterans, including Cummings, were honored with a drive-thru birthday celebration organized by Honor Flight, a group that typically brings veterans to Washington to see their respective war memorials.

“This is just overwhelming. I can’t believe it,” Cummings said.

Meanwhile, severe winter weather across the country has delayed the arrival of 200,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Florida, according to a local report.

DeSantis spoke to the delays during a news conference on Wednesday, noting that in addition to the 200,000 Moderna doses, the state is also waiting on an additional shipment of 9,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that have also been impacted by the winter blast.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber and Fox 13 Tampa Bay contributed to this report.