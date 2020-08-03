90-minute coronavirus tests expected to be available to millions in Britain
Millions of tests that can detect the coronavirus within 90 minutes will be given to British hospitals, laboratories, and care homes, according to a Reuters report.
The country’s health minister announced Monday that the 450,000 swab tests and 5.8 million tests using DNA will not require a healthcare professional to administer them, according to the news service.
“The fact these tests can detect flu as well as COVID-19 will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others,” Hancock told the news service.
The National Health Service stated it would be offering “COVID-friendly” treatments to cancer patients, Reuters also reported. The publicly-funded organization said it will include drugs that do not have a big impact on the immune system.
Britain’s healthcare system has been severely strained during surges in the country’s COVID-19 outbreak. According to a Reuter’s tally collected Sunday, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 46,000 people, the fourth-highest toll in the world.