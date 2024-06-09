8 of the biggest health stories of this week: Catch up here on the essentials

Fox News Digital publishes a range of health pieces every day of the week to keep you up-to-date on the most important wellness news.

1. Make sure to have these medicine cabinet must-haves

In the event of aches and pains, allergic reactions or even a minor medical emergency, do you have the necessary supplies?

Two pharmacists recommended a list of the 9 essential health staples that every household should have on hand. Click here to get the story.

2. Gene therapy reverses deafness in children

Five children who were born completely deaf have had some reversal of hearing loss after receiving a “groundbreaking” gene therapy.

Researchers from the clinical trial and the family of one of the children said the experience was “like a miracle.” Click here to get the story.

3. Family realizes ‘vision of hope’ with advanced surgery

When Madison Artale was born with congenital cataracts, she was in danger of permanent blindness. Her parents, stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, turned to Children’s Nebraska for help.

They spoke to Fox News Digital, along with ophthalmologist Dr. Paul Rychwalski, about how three delicate surgeries saved the baby’s sight. Click here to get the story..

4. Popular diet could help women live longer

The Mediterranean diet has long been linked to a bevy of health benefits — and now a new study has revealed it could reduce early mortality in women.

Nutritionists discussed the potential benefits. Click here to get the story.

5. It might be time to rethink drinking and sleeping on planes

Consuming alcohol mid-flight and then falling asleep could lead to a drop in blood oxygen levels and a spike in heart rate, a new study revealed.

Doctors weighed in on the potential danger. Click here to get the story.

6. It may be illegal to travel with these medications

Some 77% of Americans expect to bring along medication on a trip this summer — but nearly half don’t check to see whether it’s legal to bring these items into other countries.

A pharmacist shared what to know before packing prescriptions. Click here to get the story.

7. Is artificial intelligence a key to better sleep?

AI could help improve the quality of your slumber, an expert told Fox News Digital.

See examples of how the technology is helping people sleep, along with the risks and limitations it may present. Click here to get the story.

8. Florida is first state to allow out-of-hospital C-sections

New Florida legislation allows cesarean sections (C-sections) to be performed outside of hospitals.

Some believe this could improve access to care, yet others claim it could put mothers and babies in danger. Click here to get the story.