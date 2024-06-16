7 important health stories this week you simply can’t miss

Every day of the week, Fox News Digital publishes a range of health and wellness pieces to keep you up-to-date on medical research, new medications, mental health trends, success stories and more.

In case you missed them, here are a few of the biggest health stories from the past week.

1. FDA tells COVID vaccine makers to update their fall shots

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that COVID vaccine manufacturers update their formulas for fall doses, in an attempt to target the KP.2 strain of the JN.1 variant.

Dr. Marc Siegel shared insights on the risks as this variant grows more prominent. Click here to get the story.

2. Expert offers 7 tips to soothe sunburned skin

If not treated properly, sunburn can lead to severe skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer, experts warn.

Angela Rosoff, a San Francisco-based wellness and beauty expert, shared some proven remedies to treat sun-damaged skin. Click here to get the story.

3. Tiger mosquitoes blamed for spread of dengue fever

As dengue fever continues to spread throughout Europe, experts are naming an invasive mosquito species as the culprit.

Infectious diseases experts weighed in on the level of risk and share prevention tips. Click here to get the story.

4. Certain exercises could reverse Alzheimer’s, expert says

In her new book, “Reversing Alzheimer’s,” Dr. Heather Sandison, a renowned expert in dementia care, offered specific recommendations for the types of exercise that can benefit patients living with the disease.

“Exercise benefits several of the root causes of neurological disease,” she wrote. Click here to get the story.

5. Experts bust sunscreen myths

Some claims on social media about sun safety have led to a major misconception that sunscreen could cause skin cancer.

Dermatologists debunk these potentially dangerous myths. Click here to get the story.

6. New Alzheimer’s drug gets thumbs-up from FDA advisory committee

Donanemab, designed to treat mild cognitive impairment and other symptoms of early Alzheimer’s disease, was endorsed by a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel.

Here’s what that could mean for patients. Click here to get the story.

7. FDA panel rejects MDMA-assisted therapies for PTSD

Many veterans’ hopes were dashed when an FDA advisory committee voted against the overall benefits of MDMA when used to treat PTSD.

Advocates and doctors discussed what this means for the future of psychedelic treatments. Click here to get the story.