6 simple ways to protect your hearing now before it’s too late, according to experts

Hearing loss is one of the most common conditions affecting older adults, with about one in three Americans between 65 and 74 affected, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

While some of this loss is due to the hair cells in the inner ears breaking down with age and not picking up vibrations as well, per WebMD, there are some risk factors that can be controlled with behavior modifications.

Making small changes now can help protect your ears and hearing later in life, experts advise. Below are some practical tips you can start implementing today.

1. Limit exposure to loud noises

Whether it’s a crowded concert, heavy traffic or the constant hum of power tools, repeated exposure to high noise levels is known to cause permanent damage to the delicate structures in the inner ear.

One of the most effective ways to protect your hearing as you age is to limit your exposure to these loud environments, the NIH states.

Even small adjustments, like lowering the volume on your headphones or taking quiet breaks during a noisy event, can make a big difference over time.

2. Shield your ears in noisy environments

Damage to the inner ear can happen long before it shows up on a hearing test, according to the NIH, which means prevention is key.

When loud situations are unavoidable, and you expect to be exposed for more than a few minutes, experts recommend wearing ear protection, such as foam earplugs or noise-canceling earmuffs.

Foam earplugs are an affordable, easy-to-carry option that reduce noise by 15 to 30 decibels, WebMD states.

Earmuffs, which cover the entire ear, offer similar protection and can be worn with earplugs for added defense.

Some earplugs are designed to reduce sound evenly across all frequencies, making them ideal for musicians or anyone who wants clear but quieter audio.

3. Get your hearing checked regularly

Just like dental cleanings or eye exams, regular hearing checkups are an important part of maintaining overall health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults aged 50 through 64 should have their hearing screened by an audiologist every five years.

Hearing exams are particularly important for those who have a family history of hearing loss, notice difficulty hearing conversations, have a high degree of noise exposure, often hear ringing in the ears or have no previous testing history.

Your healthcare provider will assess how well your hearing is functioning and check for any early signs of hearing loss.

“Screening doesn’t always mean undergoing a full hearing test,” Lindsay Creed, a Maryland audiologist and associate director of audiology practices at the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), told Fox News Digital.

“It can start with a few simple questions from your doctor during a routine physical, or even a short questionnaire as a first step.”

4. Avoid smoking

Smoking doesn’t just affect your lungs and heart — it can also harm your hearing.

According to a study conducted by the NIH, current smokers are 61% more likely to experience prevalent hearing loss compared to non-smokers.

The good news? Quitting makes a difference.

Former smokers who quit for longer than five years reduced their risk to nearly as low as individuals who have never smoked, the same study found.

5. Be aware of age-related ear conditions

Although hearing loss is common with age, it’s not the only auditory issue.

According to the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), conditions like tinnitus, which often peaks between age 60 and 69, can also develop. Tinnitus causes persistent sounds such as ringing, hissing, buzzing or whooshing in the ears.

Most cases are linked to sensorineural hearing loss, the type that typically occurs with age, the American Tinnitus Association notes.

While there’s no cure, various treatments can help reduce the impact of symptoms.

Another condition that becomes more common with age is benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), which causes brief but intense episodes of dizziness, according to Mayo Clinic.

This occurs when tiny calcium crystals in the inner ear shift out of place.

Audiologist Lindsay Creed noted that head trauma is usually the cause in younger people, but in those over 50, natural age-related changes in the inner ear are more likely the culprit.

Once someone experiences BPPV, future episodes become more likely.

The condition can often be treated with a simple in-office maneuver performed by a medical professional to reposition the crystals, although Creed advises against attempting it at home without guidance.

6. Check medications for adverse effects

Many drugs are known to cause impaired hearing, including some cancer medications and antibiotics, according to WebMD.

If you take a prescription medication, experts recommend checking with your physician to ensure that it isn’t known to impact ear health.