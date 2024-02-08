6 simple health tips, plus royal cancer cases and an Alzheimer’s discovery

ROYAL CANCERS – Before King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, these other British royals battled the disease. Continue reading…

PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY – A California county has declared loneliness a public health crisis. A psychologist weighs in. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DISCOVERY – Researchers found that a medical procedure transmitted Alzheimer’s disease to several patients. Get the full story. Continue reading…

GOOD VIBRATIONS – A vibrating belt aims to slow bone loss in post-menopausal women. Here’s how it works. Continue reading…

ASK A DOC – “Why are my ears ringing – and should I see a doctor?” An audiologist responds. Continue reading…

HEALTH CHECKLIST – A doctor shares 6 surprisingly simple ways to keep yourself healthy (hint: sleep is involved). Continue reading…

HIGH NOTE – Music could be the secret to fighting off dementia, a new study revealed. Find out which instruments are most beneficial. Continue reading…

SYPHILIS SURGE – Cases of the sexually transmitted infection are at their highest since 1950. Experts share theories about why it’s spiking and what can be done. Continue reading…

HEALTH CARE OR HOUSING? – A growing number of states are pumping funds into Medicaid to use for housing the homeless. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

