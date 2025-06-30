4 tips to get a better night’s sleep during sweltering summer temperatures

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sleeping during the hot summer months can be a struggle for some.

It’s necessary for the body to cool down for optimal rest — so what’s the best way to harness a good night’s sleep during periods of extreme heat?

Dr. Michael Gradisar, head of sleep science at the sleep app Sleep Cycle in Australia, shared some tips with Fox News Digital.

The body naturally releases heat from the hands, feet and face when preparing for sleep, according to the expert.

When the environment is too warm, the body cannot shed heat effectively, making it more difficult to fall and stay asleep.

“Overheating during the night also disrupts sleep, in the form of more frequent awakenings, night sweats and/or reduced sleep quality,” Gradisar said.

“And for those already prone to rumination or insomnia, high nighttime temperatures act as an added stressor, making it even more likely they’ll wake up and struggle to drift off again.”

This can result in fragmented sleep and groggy mornings, he warned.

To increase sleep quality despite the heat, Gradisar offered the following guidance.

1. Adjust your environment

To keep the room well-regulated for sleep, Gradisar suggested opening the windows early in the evening to let in cooler air and closing them before bedtime to reduce noise.

“Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet,” he advised.

Using a fan or air conditioning to circulate air will also support heat transfer from your body and help prevent night sweats, according to Gradisar.

2. Cool down with water

While drinking water is great for internal hydration on hot nights, Gradisar also suggested taking a cool shower or bath — or going for an evening swim — before bed.

Immersing yourself in cool water will help lower the body’s core temperature, he said.

3. Consider your bedding

If your bedding gets too warm, the expert suggested removing your blanket for 30 to 60 seconds, then re-covering once cooled.

When sleeping with a partner, sharing the same duvet or blanket means also sharing each other’s body heat.

Gradisar recommended considering the Scandinavian sleep method, in which a couple uses separate duvets to avoid sharing too much heat.

The expert also urged caution when using cooling blankets, as the “scientific evidence of their effectiveness is small.”

Wearing breathable pajamas and using natural, “heat-wicking” bedding will help keep you cooler, he said.

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Drinking even moderate amounts of alcohol before bed increases the likelihood of waking up during the night, according to Gradisar.

Alcohol intake also speeds up the heart rate and widens blood vessels, bringing an initial warmth to the skin, and impairs the body’s ability to regulate temperature, research has shown.