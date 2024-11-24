4 holiday nutrition tips from Dr. Nicole Saphier: ‘Everything in moderation’

Two-thirds of people say they overindulge in food during the holidays and a third drink more alcohol, according to an Ohio State University survey last year.

But it is possible to enjoy the holidays while maintaining a healthy lifestyle, says Dr. Nicole Saphier.

In a conversation with Fox News Digital, the Fox News medical contributor shared her top four tips for navigating the season in a more nutritious way.

1. Cook at home

It’s best to cook at home whenever possible, Saphier said.

Studies have shown that people who cook at home tend to have lower body mass index (BMI) and better overall health.

“When you go out, you are no longer in control of those oils and sugars and salts and everything that is added to your foods,” she told Fox News Digital.

“So if you’re getting your food from the grocery store and cooking it at home, it’s bound to be healthier than anything you’re getting out [at restaurants].”

2. Snack smart

Previous studies have shown that nearly a quarter of the calories U.S. adults consume come from snacks.

When snacking during the holidays, Saphier recommends choosing foods that pack a nutritional punch.

“Maybe grab a handful of pistachios or blueberries or some of these other superfoods that are good for your brain and your entire body instead of grabbing potato chips,” she advised.

3. Steer clear of soda

When it comes to beverages, water is always the best choice, according to Saphier.

“You need to drink as much water as possible and stay away from the sugary drinks,” she said.

For those who have trouble drinking plain water, the doctor recommends unsweetened iced tea or herbal tea, without adding sugar packets.

Generally speaking, she said, the lower the sugar content, the better.

“Also, steer clear of any sort of sodas,” Saphier said.

“I don’t care what type it is, it’s not good for you. And even if there’s a ‘diet’ in front of it, it’s a no-no, especially heading into the holiday season.”

4. Limit or avoid alcohol

Studies have shown that Americans drink on average twice as much alcohol during the holidays.

“I know there are lots of parties going on, and I say everything in moderation,” Saphier said.

“If you are someone who socially drinks, you can have a cocktail — but watch what you drink.”

There is no positive benefit to drinking alcohol, but there are “a lot of negatives,” Saphier said.

“It’s not just that it’s bad for the liver or that it increases the risk of cancer — it also increases the risk of depression and causes poor sleep habits.”

Lack of quality sleep can have a ripple effect on all aspects of life, the doctor warned.

“When you don’t sleep well, everything is completely off the next day — it’s kind of a downward spiral,” she said.

“So if you can avoid alcohol, I recommend you do so.”