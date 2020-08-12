200,000 pounds of meat, poultry products recalled over undeclared allergens

Heads up, consumers.

Some 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products are facing recall because they contain undeclared — and for some, possibly life-threatening — allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Monday announced the recall of meat and poultry products from Las Vegas, Nev.-based company Mr. Wok Foods, Inc. because the products are said to contain undeclared allergens including milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters.

USDA ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT, WARNS OF PRODUCTS CONTAINING RECALLED ONIONS LINKED TO SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

“The problem was discovered by FSIS in-plant personnel during routine label reviews, when they found that one or more allergens were not listed on labels for various products,” according to the FSIS, which noted that no adverse reactions associated with the recalled products have been reported to date.

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from Aug. 6, 2019, through Aug. 6, 2020. The products bear establishment number “EST. 20783” or “P-20783” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

WEGMANS GROCERY STORES RECALLS LEMONS, ORANGES, OTHER FOOD OVER LISTERIA CONCERN

“These items were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide,” the FSIS said.

A list of recalled products can be found here. Product labels can be found here.