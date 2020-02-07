2 planes carrying American coronavirus evacuees held in California, Canada over ‘persons of interest’

Two State Department-chartered flights carrying additional American evacuees from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak — are being held in Vancouver, Canada and Travis Air Force Base in California due to “two persons of interest,” one on each plane. The passengers are showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and a cough, two U.S. officials close to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told Fox News.

Medical teams in Nebraska and Texas were prepared to receive the passengers, who were set to be held in quarantine for 14 days while they were monitored for possible symptoms. On Thursday, an official with the federal department told Fox News that the two flights were likely to be the last State Department-chartered flights out of the city.

“At this time, we do not anticipate staging additional flights beyond those planned to depart February 6,” the spokesperson said, adding any U.S. citizens still in China “should attempt to depart by commercial means.”

