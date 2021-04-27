2 new clot cases in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients reported, CDC investigating

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating two new cases of a rare, severe blood clot that occurred alongside low platelets in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients, bringing the total number of instances to 17. A CDC spokesperson told Fox News that one case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) under investigation occurred in a male vaccine recipient, and the other in a female, both under age 60.

It was not clear if the male patient was the same individual in California who is receiving treatment at the University of California San Francisco medical center.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a CDC spokesperson told Fox News via email. “To protect patient privacy CDC does not provide information about cases of adverse events after vaccines that might potentially identify the patients.”

The spokesperson said the agency along with the FDA is continuing to monitor for reports of TTS through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The CDC along with the FDA had acted to lift a temporary pause that was placed on the national rollout after determining that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. About 8.1 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in the U.S.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.