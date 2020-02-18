180 coronavirus evacuees released from Travis Air Force Base after quarantine

Officials said 180 coronavirus evacuees who were flown to Travis Air Force Base in Solano County, Calif., earlier this month were released on Tuesday following the completion of their 14-day quarantine. The evacuees, who arrived from Wuhan, China, have “been medically cleared,” and “pose no health risk” to the surrounding community, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Their release comes on the same day that another group that was being housed at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego was sent home. The two groups had arrived to the U.S. on State Department-chartered flights from Wuhan, which is considered the coronavirus epicenter.

“Later this week, all remaining people recently returned from Wuhan, China, via State Department-chartered flights are anticipated to complete their 14-day quarantine,” the CDC press release said.

The health agency noted that newly arrived evacuees who were flown to the base from Japan after they were removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been kept separate from the other quarantined groups.

“CDC extends its thanks to these individuals for their cooperation and patience during their quarantine and wish them well as they return to home, work, and school,” the press release said. “CDC also thanks the men and women on both bases and their families for their graciousness while holding these guests.”

Their release comes about a week after the first American evacuees left March Air Reserve Base following the end of their quarantine period. The novel coronavirus has infected over 73,000 people worldwide and killed at least 1,868 in mainland China.