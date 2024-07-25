11 tips for adults age 65 and over to ‘live well’ over time, according to gerontologists

With the number of Americans over age 65 expected to skyrocket by 47% between 2022 and 2050, there is a growing emphasis on living well — not just long — into the senior years.

Two gerontologists from Home Instead, a national in-home senior care provider owned by Honor Company in San Francisco, shared their top tips for how aging adults can stay healthy and energized.

1. Checkup from the neck up

Lakelyn Eichenberger, PhD, a gerontologist (aging expert) and caregiving advocate based in Omaha, Nebraska, recommends getting a baseline cognitive assessment early on to monitor your cognitive health.

“Cognitive exams are included as part of the Medicare wellness visit for those over 65,” she shared with Fox News Digital.

“Even if you have no current concerns about your cognition, having a baseline and normalizing the conversation with your health care provider can open doors if issues arise down the road.”

2. Volunteer and give back

Engaging in volunteer activities can provide a sense of fulfillment and purpose, and it can also promote longevity, according to Eichenberger.

“Giving back can lift your mood, knowing you’re making a difference in others’ lives.”

“The connections made through volunteering offer important social outlets and opportunities to form new friendships,” she said.

3. Stay social

Jenny Munro, MA, a Nebraska-based gerontologist, emphasized the importance of older adults having an active social life and cultivating quality relationships.

“Make a point of connecting regularly with relatives, friends and neighbors,” she recommended in an email to Fox News Digital.

It can be helpful to maintain social connections with people of different generations, both older and younger, Munro advised.

“Volunteer at a school or community center,” she suggested. “Focus on the relationships and activities that you enjoy the most.”

4. Never stop moving

Adults age 65 and over should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They should also participate in at least two days of strength-training exercises and balance-improving movements, the agency recommends.

“You don’t need to go to a gym every day, but you do have to move,” Munro said. “Movement can include going for a walk, gardening and climbing stairs.”

Walking a mile is good for you, she said — and walking fast for a mile is better, as it will raise the heart rate.

“Movement is essential for vitality,” Munro noted. “If you haven’t been exercising, starting today can significantly protect your brain later. It’s never too late.”

5. Learn and stay curious

“Adopt a learner’s mindset and follow your curiosity,” Eichenberger said. “Mental stimulation is beneficial for brain health and comes in many forms.”

“Be open to new experiences and maintain curiosity about the world, leading to a more engaged and fulfilling life.”

The expert suggests engaging in activities that challenge the brain, such as completing puzzles, reading, learning new skills or playing musical instruments.

6. Get proper nutrition

To manage healthy blood pressure and blood sugar levels, Munro recommends eating a high-nutrient diet that’s rich in whole grains, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, berries and fish — and low in red meat, butter and sweets.

“Eat a wide variety of different colored vegetables,” she said. “When you eat a rainbow of vegetables, you eat a more diverse array of nutrients, many of them brain-friendly antioxidants.”

The expert also recommends preparing meals at home, as this allows more control over the salt, sugar and fat content than buying prepared meals or food from restaurants.

7. Manage caregiving stressors

Many family members become caregivers for an aging parent or loved one at some point.

“While caregiving can be rewarding, it can also cause stress and put you at risk of burnout,” Eichenberger told Fox News Digital.

“Long-term stress hormones like cortisol can negatively affect health.”

Finding ways to effectively manage stress can benefit the aging journey, the doctor said.

“Use resources like home care or respite care to provide breaks from the caregiving role, allowing you to refresh, recharge and tend to your own needs,” she suggested.

8. Prioritize sleep

Losing sleep will have both short- and long-term consequences on your health, according to Munro.

“During slumber, your brain clears away toxic waste that builds up early in the development of Alzheimer’s disease,” she said.

“The body also heals tissues, strengthens memory and even grows during sleep.”

To ensure adequate sleep, Munro recommends sticking to a schedule, waking up to early morning light, eliminating electronics before bed, and sleeping in a cool, quiet and dark place.

9. Cultivate a positive attitude

Fostering a positive outlook on life has been linked to better health outcomes and longevity, according to Eichenberger.

“Embrace aging and lean into the wisdom and experience you’ve gathered over your lifetime,” she advised.

10. Maintain a sense of purpose

“A sense of purpose means that you see life as having meaning, a sense of direction and goals to live for,” Munro said — something she calls “active aging.”

Staying engaged in a job, especially one that’s satisfying, tends to keep people physically active, socially connected and mentally challenged, Munro said, which helps to protect cognition.

“Delay retirement as long as possible. And when you retire, don’t quit on life,” she suggested.

“Find activities that are joyful and stimulating. There’s power to maintaining a sense of purpose by continuing to learn, discover and complete complex tasks.”

11. Plan ahead to age your way

Think about where and how you want to age, Eichenberger advised.

“Consider your living environment and how you can make modifications to ensure it’s suitable for aging in place,” she suggested.

“Also, think about the support you might need to age on your own terms.”