103-year-old cracks open Bud Light to celebrate coronavirus recovery

We’ll drink to that.

A 103-year-old Massachusetts woman cracked open a cold Bud Light after surviving a bout with the coronavirus, reports said.

GRIM MILESTONE: US REACHES 100K DEATHS FROM COVID

Jennie Stejna fought the virus for about three weeks. She had been diagnosed with the disease at her nursing home, USA Today reported. Her family said she didn’t quite understand the concept of the virus, but she grew very ill.

Her recovery was far from certain. The coronavirus is dangerous for anyone, but is especially threatening for the elderly population. Nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by outbreaks and have been forced to implement strict visiting policies. The USA Today report said that there have been 33 cases in Stenja’s nursing home alone.

Stejna is a fighter, her family said, but the report pointed out that at one point, when she was asked if she was ready to go to heaven, she responded, “Hell yes.”

After her recovery, the staff at the nursing home surprised Stejna with the ice-cold brew. Her family said the beverage was something that she used to love while rooting on the Red Sox.