Zoey Kravitz Banned Channing Tatum From Wearing Crocs

The first time Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum met, she called him out for wearing Crocs.

The two actors met while teaming up for Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island. The Magic Mike star told Deadline, “I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, ‘You can't ever do that again.' And I said, ‘OK, fine.'"

Kravitz insisted that she was just trying to be a good friend, adding, “There are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them."