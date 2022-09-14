Zendaya, Tom Holland, Sheryl Lee Ralph + More!

ZENDAYA SENT A TEXT TO TOM HOLLAND AFTER HER HISTORIC EMMY WIN: Zendaya spoke with E! News during the Live with E! After Party on Monday (September 12th) and shared that Tom Holland was the first person she texted after winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th Emmy Awards. “Well, I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she’s here tonight, which is very special. And I texted my boyfriend,” she said. Holland didn’t make it to the event because he was in the middle of filming his new series The Crowded Room.

SHERYL LEE RALPH’S KIDS POST VIDEO CELEBRATING HER EMMY WIN: Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s two children couldn’t be happier about their mom’s first Emmy Award. On Monday night (September 12th), Etienne Maurice posted a video of himself and his sister, Ivy-Victoria Maurice, celebrating her big win. “I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!!,” he wrote in the caption. “@ivycoco23 are in our seats crying. #emmys2022.”

JENNIFER COOLIDGE COMMENTS ON WHO SHE’D ‘SHOOT HER SHOT’ WITH AT THE EMMYS: Following Jennifer Coolidge’s first-ever Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, Access Hollywood asked her who she’d “shoot her shot” with at the awards show if she could. In true Coolidge fashion, the White Lotus star responded, “Hmmmm … Well, I was very excited about somebody. I can’t say their name, but I found out today he’s dead.”

HUGH JACKMAN TEACHES LAURA DERN HOW TO DANCE: Hugh Jackman happily gave out dancing lessons to his The Son costar Laura Dern recently. The Jurassic Park actress posted a video of these lessons to her Instagram on Monday (September 12th). “Today I learned to dance,” she captioned the video.