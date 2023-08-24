Zendaya Talks About ‘Navigating’ Her Private Life Amid Relationship With Tom Holland

Zendaya spoke about how being in the spotlight affects her day-to-day life in an interview with Elle published on Wednesday (August 23rd).

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she said. “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.” The Euphoria star has been in a high-profile relationship with Tom Holland since 2021.

She added, “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star recalled being in Italy a few weeks ago, thinking she could venture outside with her dog without being noticed. “I had this idea of, like, I can walk around Venice. No, I can’t,” she said with a laugh. “I had to pick up his poo, and I was like, Lord, please, don’t take a picture of me picking up my dog’s s—.”

It’s the little wins that make the difference. “There’s a picture of me holding the bag, but thankfully they spared the grabbing and the putting-it-in-the-bag part,” the Challengers star said.