Zendaya Set To Portray Ronettes Singer Ronnie Spector In Upcoming Biopic, ‘Be My Baby’

Barry Jenkins has just signed on to direct Zendaya in her portrayal of the legendary singer Ronnie Spector in A24’s upcoming biopic, Be My Baby. The film is based on Spector’s 1990 memoir of the same name, and will focus on her life and tumultuous relationship with Phil Spector. Dave Kajganich is writing the screenplay for the biopic, with Spector herself serving as executive producer on the project until her death in 2022. The film explores the singer’s rise with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame girl group, The Ronettes, to her struggles with alcoholism, and eventual escape from her husband’s captivity in the 1970s. In addition to her appearance in Be My Baby, Zendaya also has a series of high-profile upcoming roles, including playing Shrek’s daughter in Shrek 5, appearing in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and returning to portray Rue for Euphoria Season 3, while Jenkins is set to direct the sci-fi thriller, The Natural Order, starring Glen Powell. (Consequence of Sound)