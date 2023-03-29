Zendaya Set For CinemaCon?s Star Of The Year Award

CinemaCon has deemed Zendaya their 2023 Star of the Year. The award will be given to the well-known actress at the end of April during the Big Screen Achievement Awards Ceremony, which happens in Las Vegas this year.

A press release noted that in the past few years, the 26-year-old actress: “has captured audiences’ attention with her compassionate performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune.”

According to Deadline, the star took over Hollywood as the youngest person to ever win two Drama Lead Actress Emmys for her role in Euphoria. After accepting her award this spring, the actress will grace us on the big screen for the second part of the Warner Bros. series Dune: Part Two, which will be out on November 3rd.

Along with this upcoming sci-fic sequel, Zendaya will star in a romantic sports drama called Challengers, which also features big names like Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.