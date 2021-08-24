Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Romance Continues To Quietly Bloom

It’s unclear how long Zendaya and Tom Holland have truly been dating, but this summer, they finally appear ready to fly (slightly) above the radar.

After being busted in PDA mode by photographers at a stoplight, the pair were seen celebrating their friend Josh Florez’s wedding Sunday in Simi Valley, Calif. Fellow guest Estaban Camarillo shared a shot on IG Story. Other videos of them dancing and clapping appeared on fan accounts as well.

Meanwhile, Holland responded to a leak of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s first trailer on social media over the weekend. The copies have been pulled, but bootlegs exist.

Holland himself appeared to address the leak with a simple but to-the-point message on his Instagram Story. “You ain’t ready,” he wrote.