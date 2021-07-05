Zendaya and Tom Holland Busted Making Out

Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have solidified the rumors of their offscreen romance with a steamy make-out session in Holland’s Audi sports car in L.A.

The paparazzi captured the sweet moments, with the 25-year-old Cherry star holing her face, kissing and smiling and goofing around.

Rumors of their romance were ignited in 2017, but they have kept in under wraps. An insider tells People: “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

Added another source, “They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”