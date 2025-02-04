Zac Efron To Join Will Ferrell In Amazon Reality TV Courtroom Comedy

Zac Efron is set to star alongside Will Ferrell in an as-yet-untitled Amazon MGM comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets Movie, Night School), who also wrote the script. The plot summary reads: “The story follows a young convict fresh out of prison who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage, blaming the megalomaniac TV judge, played by Ferrell, for a past ruling that the convict feels ruined his life.” Efron will star as the convict. Stoller and Ferrell previously worked together on the Amazon rom-com You’re Cordially Invited, which co-stars Reese Witherspoon and is currently #1 on the platform. Efron will soon be seen in the thriller Famous, about an overzealous fan. (Deadline)