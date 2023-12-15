Zac Efron Shares That Matthew Perry’s Death Is ‘Affecting’ Him ‘A Lot’

During a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Zac Efron commented on the recent passing of his 17 Again costar, Matthew Perry. The Friends actor died unexpectedly at the age of 54 in October.

“He was in a unique position for me in my career, and in my life. His passing is affecting me a lot. It can be incredibly lonely, being an actor and being in the spotlight. It definitely can be isolating,” Efron said.

The Iron Claw actor also shared that he wished he and Perry had stayed in better contact in recent years. “It’s very important to reach out to friends and foster relationships where you can talk and share stories. I wish in the past couple of years that I had an opportunity to do that with Matthew,” he said.

Efron added, “I hold the time we shared together really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day.”