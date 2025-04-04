YouTube Launches Shorts Creation Tools Ahead Of Possible TikTok Ban

YouTube unveiled enhanced video creation tools for Shorts, its short video feature, as TikTok’s parent company faces a deadline for its U.S. operations sale. ByteDance still risks a ban if the sell-off didn’t happen by Saturday. The tools aim to empower creators by improving content editing and performance tracking ahead of a summer release. Notable changes include revised view count calculation and advanced editing features. Creators can now seamlessly synchronize multimedia files with music from YouTube’s vast library, enhancing customization. Templates streamline content creation, while expanded camera roll integration enables sticker creation for vibrant backgrounds. (UPI)