Yolanda Hadid, Ex Tyler Cameron Speak Out on Gigi Hadid Pregnancy

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid is confirming that her supermodel daughter Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with longtime love Zayn Malik.

On the Dutch media outlet RTL Boulevard, the 56-year-old said: “Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited. I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Yolanda lost her mother, Ands van den Herik, last summer. The 25-year-old is about 20 weeks pregnant.

Gigi herself shared a peek at her life in isolation with her supermodel sister Bella. The pair are hanging at their farm in Pennsylvania and are working with Vogue on its “Creativity in Crisis” portfolio, where models document their lives during coronavirus.

“We are sending love and strength to everyone, especially those who are suffering and the people on the front lines; the doctors risking their lives every day, and the paramedics and cops and people who work in grocery stores,” Gigi told the magazine. “It’s lucky that a lot of us can work from home. But there are a lot of people who can’t.”

Bella said: “I’m not great at being alone, and I’m such a workaholic, so being isolated has been hard for me,” she said. “Recently, I made a conscious effort to wake up in the morning and say my mantras to get myself into a happier state of mind.”

TYLER CAMERON

Gigi’s ex, whom she briefly got together with while on a break from the 27-year-old Malik, is also sharing his thoughts. In a live workout on Instagram, a fan told him, “Congrats on becoming the father.” Cameron said: “Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are terrible.”