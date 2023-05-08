‘Yellowstone,’ Shemar Moore, Richard Dreyfuss + More!

‘YELLOWSTONE’ TO END WITH ITS FIFTH SEASON: Deadline reports that the hit series Yellowstone will be ending with its fifth season. This comes after rumored scheduling conflicts between the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s star, Kevin Costner. The second half of season five is set to premiere in November. The Yellowstone sequel starring Matthew McConaughey is expected to premiere in December.

SHEMAR MOORE CALLS OUT CBS FOR CANCELLING ‘S.W.A.T.:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shemar Moore spoke out against the cancellation of his show S.W.A.T. on Saturday (May 6th)—a day after the news was announced. The show’s season six finale airs on May 19th. “SWAT is the most diverse show on CBS. CBS, when I got hired to be Hondo on SWAT, was getting a lot of flak for lack of diversity. If I post this, and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out. Because they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career,” Moore said in a video posted to Instagram. “But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week — and the week before, and the week before that — that we would have some semblance of a season seven to at least say goodbye, if not continue. And to abruptly be told, ‘You’re done.’”

RICHARD DREYFUSS SAYS DIVERSITY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE OSCARS ‘MAKE [HIM] VOMIT:’ JAWS actor Richard Dreyfuss is making a fuss about the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new diversity requirements, which will go into effect for the 2024 Academy Awards. During an interview on PBS’ Firing Line With Margaret Hoover, the Oscar-winning actor said, “It’s an art. No one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is. What are we risking? Are we really risking hurting people’s feelings? You can’t legislate that,” He added, “You have to let life be life. I’m sorry, I don’t think there is a minority or majority in the country that has to be catered to like that.”

FINAL SEASON OF ‘STRANGER THINGS’ WILL NOT RESUME FILMING UNTIL WRITERS STRIKE ENDS: Variety reports that filming for the final season of Stranger Things has been delayed due to the Writers Guild of America strike. The show’s creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, took to Twitter on Saturday (May 6th) to announce the news and share their support for writers on the picket line. “Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike,” they wrote. “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong”