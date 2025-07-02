Yankees’ George Costanza Bobblehead Pre-Selling For More Than Game Tickets

The New York Yankees are releasing a new Seinfeld-themed bobblehead that features the character George Costanza napping under his desk. The first 18,000 fans attending the August 21st Seinfeld Night game will receive the bobblehead for free, but the collectibles are already reselling on eBay for $250, five times the cost of the cheapest game tickets. Costanza worked for the Yankees from the Season 5 finale “The Opposite” through Season 8’s “The Summer of George,” including the episode “The Nap” where the character explores new sleeping habits. The Yankees have embraced Seinfeld over the years, with previous bobbleheads honoring Costanza’s unsolicited baseball advice. (Consequence)