Writers Reach A Tentative Deal With Studios To End Strike

After 146 days, the Writers Guild of America has reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to end the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood.

The details of the deal remain under wraps for now, but the WGA negotiating committee wrote to its members on Sunday night (September 24th), “This deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.”

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which is still on strike, congratulated the writers’ union on reaching a deal with the studios. “SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines,” the organization wrote in a statement. “While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members.”