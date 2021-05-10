'Wrath of Man' Leads B.O.

Marvel’s Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, was set to open this weekend, but Disney moved it to July 9th because of the box office’s still-slow activity level. Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham, ruled the B.O. instead, bringing in $8 million this weekend.

“This was a smart acquisition by MGM. Getting to work with Bill Block and Miramax was great. They were very supportive of the marketing and dating strategy. We took advantage of the Mother’s Day weekend as soon as Black Widow moved,” UAR President Erik Lomis told Deadline.

Demon Slayer and Mortal Kombat were next, with $3.05 million and $2.275 million each respectively.