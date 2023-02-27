Woody Harrelson, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling + More!

WOODY HARRELSON IS CRITICIZED FOR HIS ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ OPENING MONOLOGUE: Woody Harrelson joined the “Five-Timers Club” after hosting Saturday Night Live over the weekend, but he also sparked controversy for seeming to support COVID vaccine conspiracy theories. The Kingpin star joked about receiving a script prior to the pandemic during his opening monologue. “So, the movie goes like this,” he said. “The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.” Many outraged fans took to Twitter to respond.

B.J. NOVAK PRESENTS MINDY KALING WITH NORMAN LEAR ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: B.J. Novak honored his ex-girlfriend and The Office costar Mindy Kaling with the Norman Lear Achievement Award at the 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards Saturday (February 25th). Speaking of their “tumultuous, romantic, toxic, boundary-less mess” of a relationship, he said, “We were in love with each other, and we were reckless idiots.” Novak ended his speech saying, “She cares so much about everything, and I care so much about her.”

SIMU LIU TEASES ‘SHANG-CHI’ MCU CROSSOVER: Simu Liu told People recently that a superhero team-up involving his Shang-Chi character might be here “sooner than you think.” Speaking with the outlet at the Academy of Motion Arts & Sciences Sci-Tech Awards on Friday (February 24th), he said, “I’m such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game.” Liu added, “And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think. We’ll see.”

HUGH JACKMAN SAYS HE DAMAGED HIS VOCAL CORDS BY ‘SCREAMING AND YELLING’ IN ‘WOLVERINE:’ Hugh Jackman told BBC’s Front Row in a recent interview that playing Wolverine over the years has affected his voice. “My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling,” he told the outlet. “My voice teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified by some of the things I did [in Wolverine].” The Logan actor added, “During Wolverine I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage my voice, which I think I’m working on. I work with a singing teacher, and I make sure that I try not to hurt myself. And I really put a lot of effort into both physical movement and my vocal preparation for every role.”

WES BENTLEY COMMENTS ON ‘YELLOWSTONE’ DRAMA: Yellowstone star Wes Bentley is sharing what he knows about Kevin Costner’s rumored scheduling conflicts with Entertainment Weekly. “The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions,” he said. “I know that they’re still working on… working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”