‘Wonka’ Has A Sweet Opening At The Domestic Box Office

Wonka debuted on top at the domestic box office over the weekend, bringing in $39 million. This marks Timothee Chalamet’s second biggest opening, behind Dune at $41 million in 2021. Deadline attributes the film’s success, in part, to its marketing campaign—as partnerships were formed with businesses such as IHOP, Xbox, and the Ferrara Candy Company.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 15th) through Sunday (December 17th):

1. Wonka, $39 million

2. Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, $6 million

3. The Boy and the Heron, $5.1 million

4. Godzilla Minus One, $4.88 million

5. Trolls Band Together, $4 million

6. Wish, $3.2 million

7. Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night, $2.9 million

8. Napoleon, $2.2 million

9. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, $2 million

10. Poor Things, $1.275 million