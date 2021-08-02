Women in Film, ReFrame, Time’s Up Condemn Disney for ‘Gendered Character Attack’ on Scarlett Johansson

Several groups have come out swinging Scarlett Johansson after she filed suit against Disney for breach contract. Disney responded to the suit, dubbing it a “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” and revealing her $20 million salary in the process.

Women in Film, ReFrame and Time’s Up weighed in, writing: “While we take no position on the business issues in the litigation between Scarlett Johansson and The Walt Disney Company, we stand firmly against Disney’s recent statement which attempts to characterize Johansson as insensitive or selfish for defending her contractual business rights.”

“This gendered character attack has no place in a business dispute and contributes to an environment in which women and girls are perceived as less able than men to protect their own interests without facing ad hominem criticism,” the statement continued.