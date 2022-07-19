Woman Spotted In Italy With Johnny Depp Is Reportedly His French Teacher

There was a lot of speculation about Johnny Depp’s love life when he was spotted in Italy with a red-haired woman over the weekend. However, TMZ reported on Monday (July 18th) that their relationship is not romantic.

Sources told the outlet that the mystery woman is working on Depp’s upcoming movie Jeanne du Barry as a French teacher. She is reportedly traveling with him for lessons on the go.

The film will be Depp’s first in three years, and he is set to star as Louis XV. The movie’s storyline centers around Jeanne Bécu, Louis XV’s mistress at the time of his death.