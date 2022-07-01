Woman Details Ezra Miller Choking Her In Iceland

The allegations against The Flash actor Ezra Miller continue to pile up. On Thursday (June 30th), Variety published an article on Miller, including an interview with the woman Miller allegedly choked and pushed to the ground in 2020. A video of the incident went viral in April of the same year.

According to the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, she and Miller were talking at a pub in Iceland when she joked, “But just so you know, I could take you in a fight.” She said they responded, “You really want to fight?”

Later, the woman said her friend antagonized the situation by telling Miller that he heard the actor didn’t want to fight. “My friend didn’t have to say that,” she told the outlet. “It was just a joke, obviously — but [Miller] took that literally and got super mad and came running outside,” she shared.

The woman continued, “I think it’s just fun and games — but then it wasn’t. All of a sudden, [they’re] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face if I want to fight. My friend who’s filming sees [they’re] obviously not joking and it’s actually serious, so he stops filming, and pushes [them] off me as [they’re] still trying to fight me. Two guy friends of mine are actually holding [Miller] back as [they’re] screaming, ‘This is what you wanted! This is what you wanted!'”