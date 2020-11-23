'Wipeout' Contestant Dies After Completing Course

A Wipeout contestant, reportedly in his 30s, is dead after being hospitalized following a medical emergency on-set, according to multiple reports. The unnamed male died Wednesday after finishing the course for the TBS show. TMZ reports that the contestant suffered a cardiac arrest, and the on-set paramedics treated him using a defibrillator.

Wipeout is being rebooted after airing on ABC from 2008-2014; John Cena and Nicole Byer are hosting the reimagined obstacle course series.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family," a TBS spokesperson said in a statement.

He was treated on-site and then was taken to the hospital. Contestants are urged to take a medical exam before they participate in the show. "We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time," producers Endemol Shine North America said in a statement.