Winter Storm Elliott Causes A Slowdown At The Domestic Box Office

Low temperatures, snow, and power outages from Winter Storm Elliott forced many people to stay at home over Christmas weekend, missing out on a trip to the movies. Deadline reports that nearly 80 theaters were closed across the country due to the storm, but some theaters tried to reopen on Sunday (December 25th). Despite the obstacles, Avatar: The Way of Water held on to the top spot, pulling in $56 million, while Puss in Boots: The Last Wish claimed second place with $11.35 million.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (December 23rd) through Sunday (December 25th):

1. Avatar: The Way of Water, $56 million

2. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $11.35 million

3. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, $5.3 million

4. Babylon, $3.5 million

5. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, $3 million

6. Violent Night, $3.1 million

7. The Whale, $924,000

8. The Menu, $617,000

9. The Fabelmans, $550,000

10. Strange World, $410,000