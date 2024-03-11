‘Winnie The Pooh’ Horror Movie Dominates The Razzie Awards

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey dominated the 2024 Razzie Awards by securing victories in all five categories it was nominated for, including worst film, worst director, worst screenplay, worst screen couple, and worst remake, rip-off, or sequel.

Other notable winners included Sylvester Stallone (Expend4bles) and Megan Fox (Johnny & Clyde, Expend4bles) for worst supporting actor and actress, respectively.

The humorous awards show also featured the Razzie Redeemer Award, which was bestowed upon Fran Drescher for her successful leadership during a strike by SAG-AFTRA.