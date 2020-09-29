Willow Smith Is Proud Of Her Parents For Their Courage During ‘Entanglement’ Episode

In a new Red Table Talk episode, Willow Smith revealed that she was proud of her parents for their vulnerability during the “entanglement” RTT episode back in July. During yesterday’s episode (September 28th) with Brene Brown, the ladies discussed being vulnerability on the show. Jada said, “Hell yeah. I’ll tell you Brené, we definitely be trying to practice some vulnerability over here.”

She continued, “For me, it would be the last RTT we did. Full blast of, like, flaws, and feeling and just the total breakdown of any mask.”

Jada’s mom commented, saying that her daughter displayed “so much courage” in the episode.

Willow told her mom, “I’m so proud of you.” She added, “To be able to see you and dad do that, for me, that was like, okay that’s real deal. That’s real love. When you can be like, I’m with you, I’m gonna stand by you and I’m gonna hold your hand because I love you. That’s what we do and that’s really important.”