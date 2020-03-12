Willow Smith Is Going To Be Trapped In A Box For 24 Hours

Willow Smith has trapped herself in a box for 24 hours — all in the name of art. According to The LA Times, the experiment is part of a performance art show at the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles. Smith and her collaborator Tyler Cole will transition through eight stages of anxiety: paranoia, rage, sadness, numbness, euphoria, strong interest, compassion, and acceptance. A glass wall will separate visitors from Willow and Tyler, while the other three sides of the box will be composed of canvas, on which the duo will paint and write affirmations.

The two will spend three hours in each emotion and won’t speak. Willow said,”We might grunt or scream — it’s going to be very primal. They will be able to take breaks to eat, sleep, and use the bathroom, which will be limited to two minutes apiece.

Willow and Tyler came up with the idea while recording their joint album, The Anxiety. The project, a mix of alternative rock and punk, will be released immediately following the exhibit this week.

The exhibit is taking place at MOCA’s Geffen Contemporary. It started last night (March 11th) at 9pm and will go on until 9pm tonight (March 12th).