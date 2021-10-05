William Shatner Is Headed to Space

Captain Kirk is set to jet off with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin on October 12th. The 90-year-old William Shatner, who rose to fame playing the iconic character on the hit TV series Star Trek in the 1960’s, will join a crew that includes Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries. He will become the oldest person in space.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” Shatner said in a press release. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.”

The flight comes after Blue Origin’s first human flight on July 20th, which included his brother Mark Bezos, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Blue Origin’s first customer, Oliver Daemen.

In a tweet Monday, Shatner said, “So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!’”

The journey will take 11 minutes and rocket past the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space. Several other celebs have signed up to head to space with Richard Branson and Virgin Galactic.

Despite SpaceShipTwo’s crash in the desert on October 31st, 2020, several stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Brand, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Ashton Kutcher have reportedly purchased $250K tickets to fly to the edge of space.