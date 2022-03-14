William Hurt Dies At 71

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt died on Sunday (March 13th) at the age of 71. His 72nd birthday was just one week away.

Hurt’s son, Will, announced the news of his passing. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,” he said in a statement.

In the 1980s, Hurt was nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Actor for his roles in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Children of a Lesser God, and Broadcast News. He won the Oscar for Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1986.

Hurt was also nominated for an Academy Award for his supporting role in A History of Violence in 2005, and he was nominated for a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year for his debut film role in Altered States in 1980.

Hurt had an expansive career, appearing in films such as A.I. Artificial Intelligence, The Village, Syriana, The Big Chill, The Good Shepherd, Mr. Brooks, Into the Wild, Robin Hood, The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

He is survived by his four children.