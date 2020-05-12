Will We Ever See the Queen Again?

Queen Elizabeth II is in self-isolation over at Windsor Castle, and some say that she may never return to public life.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton tells The Sun: “It’s terribly sad but I can’t see how the Queen can resume her usual job. The Covid-19 virus isn’t going away soon and will be with us for months, if not years. It would be far too risky for the Queen to start meeting people on a regular basis. She has always loved getting out and meeting people but she can’t take the risk. How can she carry out investitures, meet ambassadors, do walkabouts and visit places without meeting people at close range? If she gets the bug, it could be fatal and would put Prince Philip at risk.”

Morton added that her engagements, like so much else in life, will be virtual. Discussing her previous address on the coronavirus, he said: “The Queen’s speech last month was brilliant and it brought the country together. To quote Churchill, it was her finest hour, but from now on we are maybe only going to be seeing her on video links. We will have a Zoom monarchy, she will be Her Majesty the screen.”