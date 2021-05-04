Will Smith Says He's in the Worst Shape of His Life

Relatable! Even A-listers like Will Smith are struggling to stay in shape. Smith admitted he’s in the “worst shape of my life,” as he shared a shirtless shot of himself on Instagram.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” he captioned the snap, which he shared with his 52.7 million followers.

Commenters sent him love.

“You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want,” British singer-songwriter Sonna Rele wrote.

“You’re a real one for this,” YouTuber Casey Neistat wrote.

“This is the most amazing post in the history of social media,” musician Questlove wrote.